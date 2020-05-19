As some offices reopen, Broomfield officials still suggest physical distance, posts one-stop link to resources

This week, some Broomfield offices opened for appointments, including for motor vehicle registrations, passports, notary services and birth certificates.

Broomfield officials are still encouraging physical distancing and posted a link listing ways to call, email and, if necessary, set up in-person interviews. Visit broomfield.org/3142/Broomfield-Online-Services to learn more.

“For the health and safety of the community, and to encourage physical distancing, we ask our community to utilize our online services if possible, instead of in-person,” the city posted on the site.