Boulder County NAACP chapter performing survey on discrimination, harassment during coronavirus pandemic

Boulder County’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a survey on its website during the coronavirus pandemic related to harassment or discrimination.

It is specifically collecting information on treatment connected to wearing a face covering, as has been mandated inside businesses in some cities including Boulder, and adopted by many worldwide to help prevent transmission of the virus. They questionnaire includes inquiries surrounding whether takers are comfortable wearing a mask in the community, and whether any businesses have treated them or others poorly or experienced microaggressions since the pandemic began.

The survey is available in English and Spanish at naacpbouldercounty.org/resources, and its takers can remain anonymous. Data collected by the survey will be processed and shared with relevant organizations and businesses, a news release from the local organization said.