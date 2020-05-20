CU regents approve flat tuition, no pay raises

Most University of Colorado students will not see an increase in tuition next year and most employees will not get a raise.

CU’s Board of Regents on Tuesday voted to not raise tuition and to not increase employee pay next year during a regular meeting held over Zoom.

The board also voted to approve student fee changes, which varied by campus.

None of the three motions were approved unanimously.

The board voted 8-1 to approve the flat tuition increase, which applies to nearly all students. Some programs at the Anschutz campus will still see tuition increases.

Regent Sue Sharkey was the lone vote against the motion.

“Although there would have been times I would have applauded a 0% tuition increase, I would have liked to see a tuition decrease at this time,” Sharkey said. “We should be starting at the executive level with salary increases that are being considered and voted on soon.”

Regent Heidi Ganahl said she also wants to look at administrative expenses.

“I want to make sure this doesn’t fall on the backs of our students and we’re doing anything we can do to provide them with tuition relief, fee relief and to help them stay in school and get the education they so desired,” she said.

This is the second year CU held tuition flat, which Regent John Carson described as a solid accomplishment.

“I think what we’re doing here demonstrates the wisdom of having a reserve for these types of situations,” he said.

The board voted to approve changes to student fees 7-2, with Sharkey and Ganahl voting against.

Most CU Boulder student fees decreased, though the cost of room and board will increase by 3% next school year. The standard cost of room and board in a standard double room will increase to $7,610 per semester, up from $7,389 per semester.

The board voted 5-3 to approve the 0% pay increase for employees.

Sharkey, Ganahl and Regent Chance Hill voted against, citing that the motion still allowed wiggle room to give raises to employees, while Regent Jack Kroll abstained because he works at CU Boulder.

Spokesman Ken McConnellogue offered two examples in which employees might be given raises under the approved motion: Employees could get raises in order to retain them if they’re offered another job. An employee also could see their pay increased if they are being paid below the market rate for their position.

“But I want to stress, these would be the exception and not the rule,” McConnellogue said in an email. “I would expect only a handful of increases (if any) across the CU system. In fact, the vast majority of people will go the opposite direction.”

System and campus leaders have already announced they will take periodic furloughs and more CU Boulder employees will be furloughed as of June 1, including all of those who cannot work on campus during the pandemic and cannot work remotely.