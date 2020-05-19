GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 86 with a chance of rain today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 55, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 46. During the day, winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 46, with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 49.

Temperatures will cool over the weekend with a high of 78 on Saturday and a high of 68 on Sunday.

Camera Staff

