Longmont man accused of assaulting woman in domestic violence case

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Jose Jacinto Martinez (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Longmont man is accused of hitting, cutting and choking a woman he was living with earlier this month.

Jose Jacinto Martinez, 51, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree assault, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order.

According to an arrest affidavit, Longmont police were called on May 10 after a woman went to her friend and said a man had attacked her four days ago.

The woman was transported to UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital with four shallow stab wounds that appeared to be scabbing over. The stab wounds were also surrounded by some bruising.

Doctors said while the stab wounds were shallow, blunt force injuries to the chest caused one of her lungs to fill with liquid, which had to be drained and constituted serious bodily injury.

On May 12, the woman was well enough to speak to detectives. She told them she had been living with Martinez at a home in Longmont while Martinez was doing contract work on the home.

The woman told police Martinez was using methamphetamine and was “controlling,” not letting her leave the house or stay at home alone.

The woman said three weeks ago he threw her out of a bedroom window, and that three or four days prior to police being called, Martinez had assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Martinez choked her, then hit her in the chest with a nail-like homemade tool he had been using to punch holes.

The woman said she began bleeding on her clothes, and that Martinez demanded she take off her shirt and bra and left with the items. The woman said Martinez also destroyed her phone when he thought she was calling police.

The woman said her breathing became more labored over the next few days, leading her to eventually seek out her friend for medical help.

According to the affidavit, Martinez is not allowed to have weapons due to a restraining order, but the woman said he did have a handgun he kept at the home.

Police went to the home and found a damaged window where the woman said she had been thrown, and police also noted a prior domestic violence call at the address.

Martinez is being held at the Boulder County Jail on a $20,000 bond and is set for a formal filing of charges on Wednesday.

He does not have any prior convictions in Colorado, according to court records.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
