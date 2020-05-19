No one hurt in Monday evening fire in Broomfield

No one was hurt in a structure fire Monday in Broomfield.

North Metro Fire Rescue District via Twitter reported the fire was contained to the basement of a house in the 300 block of Jade Street, and that all occupants of the home got out safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the tweet. Westminster Fire and Broomfield police also responded to the scene.

Crews responded to a structure fire in the basement of a home this evening at the 300 block of Jade St. in Broomfield. All occupants got out safely. Fire was contained to the basement. Cause is still under investigation. Thanks to @WestyFire and @BroomfieldPD for assisting us. pic.twitter.com/fswue7yWPt — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) May 19, 2020

Police, also via Twitter, reported that Third Avenue was blocked while the fire was extinguished. The closure lasted about an hour.