Lafayette Council approves purchase of land from Boulder County

Lafayette City Council on Tuesday approved buying a 1.99 acre parcel on South Public Road from Boulder County for $610,000.

Boulder County obtained the land — along the east side of South Public Road at Waneka Parkway — in a 2014 trade and intended to use it for construction of a county facility in the city, according to a staff report.

In January, Boulder County commissioners agreed to purchase a 40,000-square-foot building, also on South Public Road, for $12.8 million. The building will be used for a new space for county-managed human services and state-mandated programs in the southeast region of Boulder County. The site will be similar to the county’s St. Vrain Community Hub in Longmont and could house programs such as motor vehicle and election services.

The county no longer needs the parcel and is willing to sell it to the city, according to the staff report.

“They’re willing to play ball with us directly rather than put it on the market,” said City Administrator Fritz Sprague.

The location is desirable to the city because it’s adjacent to an RTD Park-n-Ride facility. It’s zoned uses allow for retail, a bank, restaurants, fast food, office, medical and dental and some types of residential.

“The city’s purchase of the parcel is intended for a future municipal project or the city could also hold the parcel as one of the larger undeveloped pieces of land in downtown Lafayette for other purposes,” according to the staff report.

Mayor Jamie Harkins said the purchase is an exciting one for the city.

Sprague said Boulder County commissioners could vote on the purchase agreement this week.

According to the staff report, the city previously devoted funds to finance the purchase.

The city could close on the property on July 15.