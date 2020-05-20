GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Colo. 7 near…

Latest News

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Colo. 7 near Lyons

By | brennanc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash west of Lyons, requiring a brief highway closure and the victim’s transport by helicopter to an area hospital.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said a man riding a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle crashed shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Colo. 7 near mile marker 26, and that the road had to be shut down temporarily to traffic while a helicopter landed, then left to take the crash victim to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital. Police radio dispatch reports indicated the man was conscious, breathing, but not moving.

Lewis said a condition report on the crash victim, and the reason for the crash, were not immediately available.

Charlie Brennan | Senior Reporter

Charlie Brennan is a 35-year Colorado news veteran, now covering environment, science, JonBenet Ramsey and more for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Parts Of Your Home Damaged By Sunlight

    Over time, your home experiences natural wear and tear. The more you use a space, the more likely it will...
  2. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  3. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  4. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  5. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....