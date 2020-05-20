San Diego ad firm opens Boulder division

BOULDER — Fidelitas Development LLC, a San Diego-based advertising and marketing firm, is opening a new division in Boulder.

Known as Fidelitas+Ignis, the new division “is focused on helping clients with six- to eight-figure annual digital advertising budgets scale their campaigns while maintaining a desirable ROI,” according to a company news release.

The Boulder office is home to five employees.

“We’re excited to tap into the immense talent in our backyard here, as well as connecting on a deeper level with so many familiar friends and faces,” Fidelitas+Ignis manager Beau Haralson said in a prepared statement. “Helping incredible brands hit their growth goals never gets old.”

