SVVSD Innovation Academy offers online summer…

Boulder Area news

SVVSD Innovation Academy offers online summer camps

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The St. Vrain Valley School District’s Innovation Center is continuing to offer STEM summer camps, moving the K-12 programming online.

The Innovation Academy, for elementary students, is taught by teachers and IBM volunteers with support from Skyline High P-TECH students. Students can interact through the Seesaw platform and connect with teachers and peers through two or three Webex meetings.

A variety of three-day and five-day STEM camps also are being offered for grades four to 12. Those include three camps for high school — Advanced Cybersecurity, Fundamentals of Cybersecurity and Introduction to Machine Learning — offered in partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder and Northrop Grumman.

Program information can be found at innovation.svvsd.org/summeropportunities.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
