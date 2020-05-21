SVVSD students to celebrate graduations with car parades

A number of St. Vrain Valley School District schools will be celebrating graduating seniors with car parades in lieu of normal commencement festivities.

Kathi Adams, a parent of a Skyline High School student, said events at Skyline High School, Silver Creek High School and Longmont High School are all parent organized.

“I got contacted by a Silver Creek parent, actually, and it was like, ‘hey I got your name… do you want to help?’” said Adams. “And I was like, ‘you know what, sure,’ there’s 300 kids at Skyline graduating.

“This was supposed to be their graduation day — I want them to be safe, I want to recognize them.”

Lyons High School, as well, has set up a vehicular celebration where students can mark the special occasion.

According to Stacey Paznokas, parent to a Lyons High School student, seniors will gather before the school’s parade to decorate cars while they keep at a distance. The parade is set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lyons High School’s parade, according to Paznokas, will begin on Stone Canyon Drive just south of Eagle Ridge Road, then go south down Stone Canyon Drive before turning left on McConnell Drive. It will then curve around that street past Lyons Middle and Senior High School before turning left on Welch Drive and zig-zagging north through town up to Horizon Drive, then turning around and coming back to Lyons Elementary School.

For fifth-graders at Lyons Elementary School, there will also be an earlier car parade that will begin at the school and travel through town on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Silver Creek High School’s parade will start Saturday at 10 a.m. at the school and circle around Dry Creek Community Park and Blue Skies Park before returning.

Skyline High School’s parade will start at the school Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and circle Clark Centennial park before returning.

For Longmont High School, the procession will start Saturday at 2 p.m. at the campus, go north on Francis Street and come down and around Loomiller Park before returning to the school.

Members of the public are welcome, though attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles due to physical distancing recommendations.