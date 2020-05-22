GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder reports vandalism on Saddle Rock Trail

Vandalism on Saddle Rock Trail in Boulder. (Courtesy photo)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks is investigating a case of vandalism after someone spray-painted rocks on Saddle Rock Trail.

Boulder spokesman Phillip Yates said the damage was reported by hikers and is located about 0.7 miles from the Gregory Canyon Trailhead southwest of Boulder.

“Staff is aware of it and we’re going to create a plan to clean it up,” Yates said.

The marks appear to be a mix of words along with drawings.

Yates said the vandalism detracts from the outdoors experience more people have come to rely on in the wake of coronavirus restrictions.

“This is highly disappointing, especially at a time when people are valuing open space for physical and emotional support,” Yates said. “It’s disappointing because of how extensive it is.”

Yates said in addition to defacing an area meant for everyone’s enjoyment, the vandalism will require significant time and effort to clean up and divert resources.

“It is going to take some time for staff members to hike to that location and multiple staff members to clean it up,” Yates said. “It could take a few days.”

At this time, there are no suspects in the vandalism, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who sees vandalism in progress on open space trails is asked to call Boulder dispatch at 303-441-3333. Anyone who comes across vandalism after the fact is asked to call 303-441-3440 or use the city’s Inquire Boulder site.

Vandalism on Saddle Rock Trail in Boulder. (Courtesy photo)

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
