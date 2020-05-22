Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ready for Rockies to play baseball again

It’s time to play ball again. So says Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Although safety remains his paramount concern during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Polis is ready and eager for sports to return and is hopeful that the first pitch of the Rockies’ 2020 season will be thrown in early July.

“We are longing for a sense of normalcy and a sense that we have our lives back,” Polis told The Denver Post on Thursday. “That could mean college football and pro baseball or whatever sport it is. That is a part of our lives, and as long as the players are willing to take that slightly increased risk to come back, and this all works out, then the fans will be there.

“We are ready for a baseball season and eventually for a football season. Especially in these times of high anxiety, we need our diversions and we need our sports.”

Major League Baseball, which shut down spring training on March 13, has set a tentative return date of July 4 with the hopes of a playing an 82-game schedule, although many details must be worked in order for that to happen. No fans would be allowed at Coors Field or other major league parks under the current proposals.

Polis said he has talked to Rockies owner Dick Monfort “four or five times,” adding, “We are both excited about the prospect of playing baseball at Coors Field.”

Polis spoke with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday and came away with a sense that strong safety guidelines will be worked out. Last Friday, MLB submitted a first-draft safety proposal to the MLB Players Association in a 67-page document that details how baseball can be re-started amid the pandemic. If a final agreement can be reached on safety issues, and if MLB and the players union can work out their financial differences, Polis is optimistic there will be a 2020 season.

But, he said, both the owners and players are likely going to have to take “a financial haircut.”

“Like too many things in baseball and football and professional sports, it all comes down to money,” said Polis, who is a big baseball fan. “The players and the owners are negotiating. I think, for the fans, we are all hoping that they have a season. We want them to have a season.

“I understand both positions. I understand the players’ (side). They are playing with additional risk and it’s a shortened season and they probably know that they are going to take a haircut, and at some level maybe it’s just not worth their time.

“And I understand the owners’ position. They are seeing a lot less revenue and they can’t possibly have that all on their shoulders. It needs to make sense for them to open the season, too. I really hope the economics get worked out. They are both going to need to take a financial haircut, but I think both the owners and the players can make money, and more importantly, we fans can have a real baseball season, however short.”

According to The Associated Press, MLB has reportedly told players it projects to lose $4 billion even if a season is played. The sides agreed in March that players would make a prorated salary based on games played, but owners voted last week to propose salaries be based on a 50-50 split of revenue.

Regarding the safety protocols that MLB has proposed, Polis is on board.

“Absolutely,” he said. “They need to make sure their players, staff and umpires are reasonably safe. They are going to be doing regular testing and one of the safest places to be will be associated with Major League Baseball. … They are able to afford the kinds of protocols that the rest of us can’t.”

As for the Broncos, whose regular season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 14 vs. Tennessee, Polis is hopeful.

“It’s also going to be one of those things where the NFL will have to find out how it’s going to play games,” he said. “As long as they have good safety protocols, I don’t think there is any reason to think that it’s any less safe.”

The governor added, however, that baseball must be prepared and have an alternative plan in place should players test positive for the coronavirus.

“I hate to say, but it’s certainly likely, at some point, that there will be people associated with a team that (are infected) during an outbreak,” he said. “So there needs to be some way where games can be played and rescheduled without a forfeit. Maybe that means more doubleheaders — treat them like rainouts.

“But if there are seven or eight players on a team that come down with COVID-19, you will need to wait it out and shut down that team for a week or two.”

Polis does not anticipate fans being allowed to watch Rockies games at Coors Field later in the season, but does offer a suggestion.

“I recommended to the commissioner that they allow a few Coloradans into each game,” he said. “We could have a military night, we could have a night for nurses and first responders. It’s symbolically important. We could all watch vicariously through them when we watch on television.”