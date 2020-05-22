GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Community Foundation Boulder County awards grants to two Longmont nonprofits helping vets

HOPE Longmont’s current mobile storage vehicle, a 12-passenger Ford van, sits outside of Faith Point Church Thursday.
Community Foundation Boulder County announced more than $6,800 in grants Thursday to two local nonprofits serving veterans.

According to a news release from the organization, the grants — which are from the Veterans Fund — will be going toward “general operating support” for nonprofits HOPE for Longmont and Qualified Listeners.

HOPE for Longmont provides shelter and services for homeless people in the city, and connects veterans experiencing homelessness with officials from the U.S. Department of Veterans affairs to help them obtain benefits.

Qualified Listeners, which serves veterans in northern Colorado and southeast Wyoming, including those in Longmont, helps veterans by talking to them, aiding them and connecting them with other services.

“The Veterans Fund was established in 2016 when Veterans Helping Veterans Now in Longmont closed its doors,” said Lisa Moreno, senior program officer for Community Foundation Boulder County, in the release. “Since then, the fund has been supporting Boulder County nonprofits that serve our community’s vets.”

According to Morena, the grants are usually awarded in November. The advisory committee that awards them chose to move that up in order to better support veterans through the coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory committee is made up of community members who are veterans, are family members of veterans or have experience providing service to veterans.

