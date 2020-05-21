GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Emerson accepts incentives, will bring $100M…

News
Business

Emerson accepts incentives, will bring $100M investment, 250 new jobs to Boulder

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER —  Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR), which operates subsidiary Micro Motion Inc. in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood, will expand its operations there with the addition of 180,000 square feet and 250 new jobs, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced.

Emerson, which has about 600 employees locally, will invest $100 million in the Boulder expansion project and recently accepted a nearly $4.3-million tax incentive package from the state.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved the package last year, but it wasn’t known which company had applied for them. BizWest speculated at the time that Emerson was the applicant.

It is the commission’s practice not to identify companies the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is recruiting until incentives are accepted.

The expansion “includes an 85,000-square-foot laboratory and manufacturing facility to design and develop products, technologies and software that measure and control the flow of material in a manufacturing process,” according to an OEDIT news release.

“The Emerson manufacturing project is a perfect example of the role that company expansions play within OEDIT’s business development strategies. Capturing the incremental investment of a multi-national STEM-based firm increases Colorado’s supply-chain, innovation and talent pool density,” OEDIT Global Business Development Director Michelle Hadwiger said in a prepared statement.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Parts Of Your Home Damaged By Sunlight

    Over time, your home experiences natural wear and tear. The more you use a space, the more likely it will...
  2. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  3. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  4. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  5. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....