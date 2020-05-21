High of 74 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 74 and an overnight low of 47, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 79 and an overnight low of 50.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 47, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 63 and an overnight low of 45, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.