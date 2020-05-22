GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont Memorial Day events canceled

Memorial Day in Longmont will look different this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting preventative measures, events have been canceled. Though there might be smaller gatherings around town, according to Longmont spokesman Rigo Leal, the city hasn’t sanctioned any events for the holiday.

The annual practice of laying wreaths at graves that American Legion Post 32 and other service organizations take part in also has been canceled, according to Eugene Schiferl with American Legion Post 32.

