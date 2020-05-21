GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Nearly 18K Coloradans file initial unemployment…

News
Business

Nearly 18K Coloradans file initial unemployment claims

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

DENVER — An additional 17,825 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 16, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said, down from 22,483 the week prior. An additional 7,633 self-employed and gig workers applied for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

“This is the fifth week in a row of gradual declines in regular unemployment claims,” according to the CDLE report.

Over the past nine weeks, a total of 476,613 initial unemployment claims have been filed. That figure includes Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings.

For the week ending May 16, Colorado distributed $88.8 million in regular unemployment insurance payments. That’s down from $96 million the prior week.

Prior to April and the COVID-19 outbreak, the state paid out a weekly average of $8.7 million.

“During the height of the Great Recession, $19 million in regular UI benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. $102.8 million in benefits were paid out in May 2009, the previous highest monthly total on record,” according to CDLE “Approximately $315 million in regular UI benefits were paid out in April 2020.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Parts Of Your Home Damaged By Sunlight

    Over time, your home experiences natural wear and tear. The more you use a space, the more likely it will...
  2. Boulder Prolotherapy Orthopedic Treatment

    Are you seeking quality orthopedic medical treatment? An orthopedic specialist at Boulder Prolotherapy can help you improve your wellness and...
  3. Safe Physical Therapy

    Alpine Physical Therapy is open to serve our patients. We are following all safe physical therapy procedures to ensure your...
  4. Unfinished Furniture Can Save You Money

    What are you doing with your time at home? How about a DIY furniture project to add a new favorite...
  5. Bathtub Refinishing In Longmont

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....