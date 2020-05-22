GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Lyons High School Graduation Parade

Photos: Lyons High School Graduation Parade

  • Dads will do whatever it takes to make their daughters’ graduation special. Chris Cope puts balloons on the top of the family car while graduate, Olivia Cope, writes that is is bound for the University of Utah. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Lyons graduate, C.J. Pierce, acknowledges the crowd as he parades through Lyons. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Graduate, Hannah Paton, left, and her mother, Anne, decorate their vehicle for the parade. Looks like she is going to CU. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Graduate, Taylor Maguire, watches her friend, Cate Richardson, put a sign on her car. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Olivia Cope watches her dad, Chris, put “Grad” balloons on top of their car for the parade. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • This dog is going to be sad when her human, Katie Fankhouser, goes off to Ft Lewis College. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Olivia Cope appears to enjoy her graduation ride. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Libby Camden, left, Emily Van Leeuwen, and Bella Parker, decorate a Jeep for the parade. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Cousins, Alexa Karsel, left, and Charlotte Rogers, have been together since they were babies. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • The 40 Lyons graduates drive through one of the neighborhoods. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Maria Cross, left, and her daughter, Alora, get their vehicle ready for the parade. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • Alora Cross goes after fellow grads with a water gun. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

  • People lined the streets to watch the grad parade. Lyons High School seniors celebrated graduation safely in a caravan parade through the town of Lyons on May 21, 2020. (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
