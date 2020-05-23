Boulder County holiday weekend weather may help keep coronavirus crowding down

Happy Memorial Day weekend, enjoy the snow.

Actually, word of possibly several inches of snow is buried deep in the forecast discussion on the website of National Weather Service’s Boulder office, and that chilling scenario is reserved only for elevations above 10,000 feet. So don’t expect to see any flakes down in Boulder County’s cities or foothills.

Health officials who are concerned about crowding in public due to the coronavirus are going to get an assist from a big change in the forecast for the coming days, featuring a near-20-degree drop in high temperatures from Saturday to Sunday.

“Sadly, the rangers have begun to look forward to bad weather as a break from worrying about crowding and unsafe behavior at the traiheads,” said Vivienne Jannatpour, spokesperson for Boulder County Parks and Open Space.

Sunday won’t be the ideal day for tubing in St. Vrain Creek or lounging by Boulder Creek — where crowds are now barred, anyway, following consecutive days early this week of large gatherings of young people not wearing face coverings and flouting physical distancing guidelines aimed at limiting the pandemic’ spread.

NWS forecasters on Friday were calling for a high of 76 degrees Saturday in Boulder County, partly sunny with only a 20% chance of showers. For those determined to pursue some outdoor recreation, that’s the good news.

Jackets and umbrellas should be kept handy for Sunday, when the daily high is supposed to plummet to a relatively chilly 64 degrees with a 90% chance of rain, most likely after noon, according to the NWS. The low Sunday night is expected to be about 48 degrees.

Want a second opinion? Weather Underground on Friday painted an even bleaker picture for Sunday, with a high of just 59 afternoon rain and a low that night of 44.

“And yes, snow is likely to whiten up the mountains above treeline, and the snow level may drop down close to the elevations of Nederland and Estes Park,” Boulder meteorologist Matt Kelsch noted on his blog.

Memorial Day itself will show some improvement over Sunday, with the high likely again to be about 60 degrees with a 60% chance of showers. More seasonal sunny and warm weather is back in the picture Tuesday, as people get back to work.