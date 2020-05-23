Boulder sex assault trial moved to October

The trial for a man accused of raping a woman at a Boulder house in 2019 was pushed back from June to October.

Kuel Simon Khor, 26, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault on a physically helpless victim in January and had been set for a five-day trial beginning June 15.

However, Colorado courts have canceled all jury trials prior to July 6 due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Online court records show Khor is now set for a five-day trial starting Oct. 13. He is also set for a motions hearing on Aug. 12.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman told police she was hanging out with friends in downtown Boulder on July 18. The woman said Khor, a friend of a friend, was also in the group and that she had known him for about two years.

After last call later that night, some people in the group decided to go to a house to continue to party. At about 5:30 a.m., the woman got permission from one of the residents of the home to sleep in a bedroom.

The woman told police she woke up to Khor sexually assaulting her. She told him to get off, but he continued to try to “spoon” her. The woman was able to get out from under Khor and ran out of the room. She told someone else in the house, who kicked Khor out, according to the affidavit.

The woman went with friends to get a sexual assault examination at Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital.

While at the hospital, the woman said Khor tried to call the woman and other people she knew, saying “I am so sorry… I lost it and please call me. I’m freaking out.”

Mutual friends confronted Khor on July 20 and recorded the conversation in which Khor said, “I think I halfway (fell) asleep. And the next thing I realize is, like, I’m literally, like, on top of (the woman) at some point and then I get off, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’”

According to the affidavit, Khor denied any sexual penetration but did admit to touching the woman while she was asleep. Khor reportedly blamed his behavior on the fact that he was drunk and had used cocaine, and said he had slept with the woman before and so thought everything was “normal.”