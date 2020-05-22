Broomfield’s Nativity celebrates eighth graders with parade graduation

Students piled into convertibles, truck beds and popped out of car sunroofs as their parents paraded them through Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church’s parking lot and celebrated the end of the school year.

Nearly 50 graduating eighth graders in gowns came armed Thursday afternoon with confetti canons and their parents’ vehicles decorated with window paint, streamers, balloons and banners.

“It was really different, but I’m glad I got to see everybody,” said Jack Flaherty, 14. “It may be the last time because we’re not all going to the same school in the fall.”

Fathers Michael Carvill and Accursio Ciaccio, nuns, teachers and school administrators celebrated with the students of Nativity: Faith & Reason, a pre-K -8 school that is located at the church on Midway Boulevard.

For about an hour, parents and family members drove their graduating students through the parking lot. Vehicles slowed down in front of a podium, where eighth grade moderators Anna Banuelos and Sebastian Calvino shared a few comments about and accomplishments of each teen before students continued on to a station where they were handed a bag with report cards, awards and letters from teachers and staff. Art students also were handed the papier-mache projects they completed during the school year.

Typically the ceremony is held following a mass, but this year because of COVID-19, school administrators decided to throw the parade, complete with confetti thrown by graduates.

A mass was live-streamed at 1:30 p.m., which gave families time to start assembling by 2:45 p.m., saidMichelle Stevens, a mother of a graduate. She had a banner printed congratulating her son Trevor Stevens that included a photo of her son, who plans to attend Holy Family High School in the fall.

It’s still unclear whether the high school will allow in-person attendance or go the virtual classroom route, she said. Trevor is one of four sons — two others are still at Nativity and one at Holy Family.

Trevor, who finished class May 14, said he’s missed seeing friends. He was more disappointed about the last week of school, when he and his friends had less school work and more social time, than a traditional graduation ceremony. It was nice seeing them in-person, albeit from across the parking lot.

“In the summer I usually hang out with friends and do things like go to Water World,” he said. “We can’t do that this year.”

At Nativity, he was involved in speech, academic decathlon, cross country and played baseball. He and his family have been playing ball in the backyard, using Wiffle balls instead of baseballs to avoid damage.

Elected class president Jenna Murrow said one advantage to this type of graduation was that it was OK to honk, cheer and make noise because the group was outside and not inside the church.

Murrow, who was a member of student council, speech and was a student ambassador, said she also plans to attend Holy Family in the fall.

“I get to continue my education, learning about my faith and my two sisters go there, so I get to spend more time with them,” she said.

She planned to celebrate the rest of the day by meeting friends to take graduation pictures and then later at home with a family dinner, including visiting with her aunt, uncle and baby cousin. Her mother, father and two sisters joined her in Thursday’s parade.

“It’s really fun to see all the cars decorated,” she said, “and to get to yell really loud.”

Maddie Ernzen, the school’s marketing director, said for now Nativity is planning to open the campus in the fall.

More than 50 cars came to Thursday’s event, and Ernzen said hours after the ceremony she was hearing positive feedback from happy parents.

“Their year was so abruptly ended,” she said. “We wanted to do our best to get everyone together in one space, even if it had to be done outside.”

The ceremony had been planned for two or three weeks and was the brainchild of Principal Holly Peterson, Ernzen said. Parents were consulted about a variety of options and ultimately decided on the parade.

The church has been doing a drive-thru communion for two weeks, Ernzen said, and a week or so ago began a sign-up sheet for masses that limit the number of people allowed inside at once. The church also is broadcasting virtual masses.