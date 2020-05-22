Mayor discusses coronavirus, Downtown Superior is state of town address

Mayor Clint Folsom this week recorded a virtual State of Superior presentation to discuss myriad topics including the coronavirus pandemic, Downtown Superior and capital improvements.

Folsom has held five State of Superior events, but in the video from Wednesday, he said this was the first time he had done so via a recording.

“Like all of you, we had to shift from business as normal to stay at home,” Folsom said of the change in format prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. “This has been, and continues to be a difficult and uncomfortable time for everyone.”

Superior has provided $220,000 to 34 businesses impacted by the coronavirus through its small business grant program, Folsom said.

“We also recognize this crisis is not over, and several of our businesses are still not open or back to the normal hours of operations,” he said. “Our town board and staff are continuing to advocate on behalf of our businesses at the regional and state level and (will) help them however we can.”

Recently, the Superior Board of Trustees discussed canceling the Fourth of July parade and pancake breakfast, and have been watching developments to see if more events need to be called off or postponed.

“We’re hopeful some events planned for fall can stay on schedule, but at this point it’s too early to be certain,” Folsom said.

As of May 15, there were five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Superior, he said.

“It’s likely more Superior residents have been affected, but were not counted in the overall numbers,” Folsom said.

Another of the big topics Folsom discussed in his virtual address was Downtown Superior.

The project is a 157-acre mixed-use development approved in 2013 and on which construction began in 2015. It will encompass up to 444,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, 373,000 square feet of office space, 160,000 square feet of private indoor recreation space, up to 1,400 residences. Of those, 565 residences have been approved.

In December, trustees approved the Main Street portion of the project, which will include 446 residential units and 73,000 square feet of commercial space with live/work options, but because of the coronavirus, the schedule has been altered.

“Construction was initially scheduled to begin this year, unfortunately, the financing for the project is being impacted by the coronavirus and construction will be delayed,” Folsom said.

He said it’s not certain when the construction will begin.

“It’s definitely disappointing to see this progress on Main Street slow down, but it’s understandable given the gravity of the coronavirus situation around the entire world,” Folsom said.

Some projects Superior residents can look forward to this year include new pickleball courts and the transformation of the former Land Rover dealership at 1500 Coalton Road.

Superior trustees approved a final design for the former Land Rover dealership in March, and construction could begin this summer.

On May 11, the trustees approved a contract to construct six pickleball courts in Autrey Park, which could be constructed this summer.

Folsom’s address can be viewed at bit.ly/3geEKCX.