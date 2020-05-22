NewsBoulder Area news Photos: Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Holly Whitmore, center, grabs on to the tube of Shannon Minghella in the “rapids” of the St Vrain Creek at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Ava Bappe, 5, goes on an expedition at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Goslings and their parents enjoy a great day at Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Beautiful day for floating in the St Vrain at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Jessica Whitmore leads the group through the faster waters at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Brianna Lindsey gets in the cool waters of St Vrain Creek at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Goslings and their parents enjoy a great day at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Shannon Minghella, center, floats down the creek with Hazel Whitmore, left, Harper Whitmore, her son, Lincoln, among others at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Humans and geese enjoy a great day at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Goslings and their parents enjoy a great day at the Dickens Farm Nature Area in Longmont on May 22, 2020. Show Caption of Buy images from this galleryExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: May 22, 2020 at 1:27 p.m. | UPDATED: May 22, 2020 at 1:28 p.m.