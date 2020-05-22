GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: “Social Distancing” Live Concert for Frasier Senior Living Residents in Boulder

  • Frasier senior living resident Jeff Grove lies on the ground and listens to the live music of “By The Lee”, including Peter Sharpe, left, and Lauren Stovall, during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • “By The Lee” band members Peter Sharpe, left, and Lauren Stovall perform during a social distancing concert for residents on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of the Frasier senior living complex in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living resident listens to the live music of “By The Lee” during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living residents Dick Leupold, left, Clint Heiple and Sue Peterson listen to the live music of “By The Lee” during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Frasier senior living resident Mary Reish is framed by musicians Lauren Stovall, left, and Peter Sharpe as she listens to the live music of “By The Lee” during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • “By The Lee” band members Peter Sharpe, left, and Lauren Stovall perform during a social distancing concert for residents on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of the Frasier senior living complex in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

By | jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
