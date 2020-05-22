Photos: “Social Distancing” Live Concert for Frasier Senior Living Residents in Boulder

Frasier senior living resident Jeff Grove lies on the ground and listens to the live music of “By The Lee”, including Peter Sharpe, left, and Lauren Stovall, during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
“By The Lee” band members Peter Sharpe, left, and Lauren Stovall perform during a social distancing concert for residents on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of the Frasier senior living complex in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Frasier senior living resident listens to the live music of “By The Lee” during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Frasier senior living residents Dick Leupold, left, Clint Heiple and Sue Peterson listen to the live music of “By The Lee” during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Frasier senior living resident Mary Reish is framed by musicians Lauren Stovall, left, and Peter Sharpe as she listens to the live music of “By The Lee” during a social distancing concert on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of Frasier in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
“By The Lee” band members Peter Sharpe, left, and Lauren Stovall perform during a social distancing concert for residents on Friday, May 22, 2020 outside of the Frasier senior living complex in Boulder. Boulder County is still on a “safer at home” order due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Senior living facilities across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)