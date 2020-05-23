GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Douglas, Larimer, Eagle, Teller counties…

News

Douglas, Larimer, Eagle, Teller counties granted variances to reopen businesses

Indoor spaces will be capped at 50% occupancy

By | rdenton@denverpost.com and | stabachnik@denverpost.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A host of Colorado counties were given the green light Friday and Saturday to reopen more businesses — albeit with limited capacities and social distancing measures in place.

Teller, Douglas, Larimer and Eagle counties all received variances from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on permissions ranging from restaurants and malls to bowling alleys and libraries.

The approvals come as 21 counties — nearly a third of Colorado — have been given some type of exemption from the state’s safer-at-home mandate. These exemptions have varied from highly selective requests, such as Denver reopening the Botanic Gardens, to more widespread variances in Eagle County that include summer camps and short-term rentals.

Douglas County restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and the Park Meadows mall will be allowed to open with fewer people, according to a letter of approval from state public health officials.

In the letter to Douglas county commissioners, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, approved their request to reopen and noted several conditions to the variance.

For indoor spaces, there is a 50% occupancy cap and a maximum of 175 people. In addition, no gatherings will be permitted at Park Meadows and instead shoppers are encouraged to move from one store to the next without congregating in the public areas.

Safer-at-home restrictions could be put back into place if cases spike in the area, Hunsaker Ryan warned.

“If any two of the county’s triggers of a 20% increase in positive cases in 3-day rolling average over a 14-day period, more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks, a substantial increase in hospitalizations directly related to COVID-19 over a 2-week period, or the inability of TCHD to contact trace new cases within 24 hours of a known positive test result occurs, then this variance is automatically rescinded.”

News of the counties being granted permission to reopen businesses comes the same day Colorado state health officials reported 1,327 people have died with the novel coronavirus in their system, though there were no additional deaths tied directly to the virus. There’s a lag in reporting deaths to the state health department — particularly death-certificate data.

Nearly 24,000 people across the state have tested positive for COVID-19, though public health officials have cautioned that number is likely several times higher.

In addition to Douglas County, Eagle County received a variance allowing it to open hotels, short-term rentals and restaurants to out-of-town visitors, while gatherings of up to 50 people will also be approved.

Larimer County on Saturday was approved to open open indoor malls, restaurants and campgrounds, along with gyms, pools, libraries and bowling alleys.

In Teller County, gyms, restaurants and movie theaters will be allowed to open at limited capacity, though the Colorado Department of Public and Environment did not grant the county’s wish to open casinos and bars.

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners on Friday celebrated the reopening of county businesses.

“We are especially grateful to the citizens of Douglas County for adhering to the behaviors that led to the favorable public health data that supported this outcome,” Roger Partridge, the county’s board chair, said on Douglas County’s website.

Gov. Jared Polis has said that he will issue guidance for statewide restaurant re-openings by Memorial Day.

Read the full Douglas County variance letter below.

Robert Denton

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Low Carb Meal Delivery Service

    Are you limiting your carb intake, but short on time? Super-Natural Eats is the low carb meal delivery service for...
  2. Xeriscaping Saves Resources And Money

    In an arid climate where water really matters, xeriscaping saves resources—and reduces your monthly water bill. Artistic xeriscaping requires minimal...
  3. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    What if you had your own personal fashion guide? You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps...
  4. Live Your Life In Balance With Avanti Therapy

    Balance disorders can disrupt the quality of our lives. Avanti Therapy can help restore your balance and reduce the risk...
  5. Do You Have Plans To Relocate?

    Do you have plans to relocate? Don’t leave the care of your belongings to weekend amateurs. Skyline Moving provides expert...