Hiker rescued after dislocating shoulder

News
Boulder Area news

Hiker rescued after dislocating shoulder outside of Boulder

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 22-year-old man was rescued Saturday after dislocating his shoulder during a hike outside of Boulder.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the injury was reported just before noon. The hiker was with his girlfriend uphill from Saddle Rock Trail and was around three-quarters of a mile from the Gregory Canyon Trailhead when the incident happened.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response and City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks located the two and performed first aid. They then walked the man down to the trailhead where he was taken to receive medical care in his vehicle.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group assisted with the rescue.

John Marinelli

