Firefighters battle 10,000-acre fire in Las Animas County

Firefighters in Las Animas County are battling a nearly 10,000-acre fire that has threatened four isolated structures.

The wildfire sparked Wednesday morning as a result of lightning, and a combination of unseasonably warm weather and strong winds led to its spread, the Colorado Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The fire, 10 miles northwest of Kim, has been difficult to fight due to its location near steep canyons and cliffs, officials said. As of Friday night, it was 0% contained.

Las Animas County Emergency Management, Kim Volunteer Fire Department, Fowler Volunteer Fire Department and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control have provided resources to fight the fire, the news release said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also issued an air quality health advisory for eastern Las Animas County and southern Bent County until 9 a.m. Sunday.

State public health officials recommended people stay inside if smoke becomes thick in one’s neighborhood, especially for those with heart disease or respiratory illness.

“If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy,” the public health department said in a news release.

Authorities reminded the public that Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect in Las Animas County.