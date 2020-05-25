GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County coronavirus cases up by 1, no new deaths

Boulder County Public Health reported Monday that coronavirus cases rose by one, while deaths held steady at 59.

Of the 906 county residents who have tested positive or are considered probable cases,159 have been hospitalized and 365 have recovered. There are also 166 disease investigations currently in progress, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Monday showed 24,269, up 95 cases since Sunday.

The number of deaths statewide rose by one, to 1,333. A total of 4,128 people have been hospitalized for the virus in Colorado. The number of people that have been tested was reported as 153,683.

 

 

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
