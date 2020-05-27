GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man arrested Tuesday in connection to suspected…

NewsBoulder Area news

Man arrested Tuesday in connection to suspected meth lab in Longmont garage

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Longmont Police Department arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with a suspected meth lab found inside a Longmont garage.

Craig William Rogers, 49, was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing of a controlled substance, according to Boulder County Jail records. Rogers was arrested outside of a duplex where he was living in the 1500 block of Emery Street, officials said.

According to Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur, a meth lab was found in a detached garage on the property after police received a tip. Satur said the equipment uncovered and photographic evidence was consistent with meth production, based on the experiences of officers investigating the scene.

The Longmont police hazmat team and Boulder County Hazmat Team, which includes personnel from numerous Boulder County agencies, responded to the scene.

Satur said there would be police presence securing the scene throughout Tuesday night. More authorities will return Wednesday to continue the investigation. Satur said it was not yet known how much was produced or sold from the suspected meth lab.

Satur said authorities secured the lab.

“Everything is contained and it is not a working lab, so there is no danger to the public,” he said.

According to online court records, Rogers was convicted of attempted third-degree assault in 2018 and third-degree burglary and third-degree assault, known/recklessly causing injury in 2014. Records did not indicate when he would appear in court on charges related to his Tuesday arrest.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...