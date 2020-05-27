Man arrested Tuesday in connection to suspected meth lab in Longmont garage

The Longmont Police Department arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with a suspected meth lab found inside a Longmont garage.

Craig William Rogers, 49, was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing of a controlled substance, according to Boulder County Jail records. Rogers was arrested outside of a duplex where he was living in the 1500 block of Emery Street, officials said.

According to Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur, a meth lab was found in a detached garage on the property after police received a tip. Satur said the equipment uncovered and photographic evidence was consistent with meth production, based on the experiences of officers investigating the scene.

The Longmont police hazmat team and Boulder County Hazmat Team, which includes personnel from numerous Boulder County agencies, responded to the scene.

Satur said there would be police presence securing the scene throughout Tuesday night. More authorities will return Wednesday to continue the investigation. Satur said it was not yet known how much was produced or sold from the suspected meth lab.

Satur said authorities secured the lab.

“Everything is contained and it is not a working lab, so there is no danger to the public,” he said.

According to online court records, Rogers was convicted of attempted third-degree assault in 2018 and third-degree burglary and third-degree assault, known/recklessly causing injury in 2014. Records did not indicate when he would appear in court on charges related to his Tuesday arrest.