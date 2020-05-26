GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: CU Boulder Campus on May 26, 2020

Photos: CU Boulder Campus on May 26, 2020

  • Justin Jiang, a CU Bio-Chemistry student, collects his thoughts in the Dalton Trumbo Fountain on May 26, 2020 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

  • May 26, 2020 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

  • Cody Harris, a CU senior, runs through his workout in a near-empty University of Colorado campus. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

  • Viva Francisco, a CU graduate, makes a call from the Mary Rippon THeater on May 26, 2020 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

  • The Old Main building on May 26, 2020 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

  • Duane Physics on May 26, 2020 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

  • Turtles sun themselves in Varsity Pond on May 26, 2020 on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder. CU Boulder has announced its plan to deal with the COVID-19 virus next Fall.

By Cliff Grassmick
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
