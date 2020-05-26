Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here
Sunny skies with a high of 77 today in Boulder
Boulder should see highs climb back into the 70s today following a chilly weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 53.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 52, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 52, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 57, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.