Sunny skies with a high of 77 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs climb back into the 70s today following a chilly weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 77 and an overnight low of 53.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 and an overnight low of 52, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 52, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 83 and an overnight low of 57, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.