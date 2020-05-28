As restaurants reopen, Longmont streamlines procedure for parking lots, other space to be used as dining areas

Longmont has streamlined the process for applying to use alleys, sidewalks and parking lots as dining areas, a day after city officials and business organizations announced they were looking at ways to best help restaurants reopen.

According to a release from the Longmont, after applying with a short form, the city “will work to expeditiously get permits issued to restaurants without liquor licenses and will collaborate with the State Liquor Enforcement Division to get liquor licensed establishments their approvals as quickly as possible.”

This new procedure, which speeds up the normal application process, was developed in conjunction with the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, the Latino Chamber of Commerce and the Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce, the release stated.

Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez added in the release that the city will help “local restaurants get through the approval phase as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Two major changes have led to this process becoming faster, according to Longmont spokesperson Rigo Leal. The first is the state loosening liquor laws, allowing restaurants and other businesses that serve alcohol to “spill out” beyond their normal footprint.

The other, he said, is Longmont consolidating this application process from two forms down to one.

Dominguez also told the Times-Call in a Wednesday interview that the city welcomes restaurants to think about what will help them, adding that his office is willing to “look at any idea and have a conversation about it.”

LDDA Executive Director Kimberlee McKee said that Martini’s Bistro — which already has ample outdoor seating — opened Wednesday, and that Mike O’Shays Restaurant and Ale House is planning to open Thursday.

McKee added that she expects most businesses to open dine-in operations next week. One of those, the Pumphouse Brewery & Retaurant, announced it will reopen Monday.

Elsewhere in town, Aunt Alice’s and Goodfella’s Diner announced that they were open Wednesday for indoor dining, as did Texas Roadhouse and Three Margaritas.

Restaurants around the state were able to open for the first time Wednesday since the statewide stay-at-home order went into effect more than two months ago. Gov. Jared Polis announced the change Monday, along with guidelines limiting the number of customers that could dine-in to 50% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less.

One other option for expanding restaurant space brought up during Tuesday’s City Council meeting was temporarily closing portions of Main Street, though in an interview with the Times-Call, Dominguez said that may be more complicated than most expect.

“Main Street … is a state highway,” said Dominguez. “So anything that you do there you have to work with CDOT to get permission, and we don’t think that we’d be able to do that on a regular basis.”

Unlike Louisville, he said, which closes off the sides of its Main Street to create outdoor dining space during the summer months, the volume of traffic red tape make things a lot more difficult.

“We just really want to mind the safety issues in this,” he said. “So you know, we’re looking at a lot of different things, but you know when we had the conversations on this, that’s why we stuck to at least … alleys and sidewalks and maybe parking lots, because we knew we could manage the safety issues.”

He added, though, that the city is planning on opening a dialogue with the Colorado Department of Transportation on the issue.

“Again, it’s unlikely, obviously for transportation reasons, we would do this on an ongoing basis, but we have talked about select times in order to provide additional opportunities for restaurants that are in (downtown),” he said.

Outside of Main Street, he added that the city is also willing to work with restaurants looking to expand their outdoor seating space.

“We’re trying to be an advocate, we’re trying to be a … partner in all of this, trying not to get in the way, so to speak,” said city spokesman Rigo Leal. “I think that’s one of the biggest things that the partners — the economic development partners — are concerned about, is making this as easy as possible.

“There will certainly be hoops to jump through, but the city’s doing, and it’s partners are doing, all they can to make it as easy and streamlined as possible.”

For more information on how to apply for permits to use parking lots, alleyways, breezeways and sidewalks for outdoor seating at restaurants, visit bit.ly/2X8Upwg.