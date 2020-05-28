GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County coronavirus cases up by 11, no…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County coronavirus cases up by 11, no new deaths reported

Kanin McGuire, left, and deputy Ron Thomas prepare for coronavirus test samples at the Pepsi Center on Thursday, May 21.
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Wednesday reported the number of coronavirus cases rose by 11 and that deaths remained at a total of 61.

Of the 934 residents who tested positive for the virus or are considered probable cases, 159 have been hospitalized and 371 have recovered, according to Boulder County Public Health. There also are 178 disease investigations in progress, according to the health department.

The department said 7,066 Boulder County residents have been tested for the virus.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday reported that statewide there were 24,767 cases reported — up 202 cases since Tuesday.

There were 1,392 deaths among coronavirus cases across Colorado. Of those, 1,135 deaths are related to the coronavirus. A total of 4,196 people were hospitalized with the illness, according to the state, and the number of people tested for the virus was reported as 160,796 .

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...