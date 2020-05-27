GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Broomfield announces June 9 opening for playgrounds; summer camps return June 29

City and county also plans to bring back at least 215 furloughed employees, will layoff 18

Jennifer Utz, front, Sandy Kressin, back left, and Kelli Ferguson tale part in a workout lead by Ria Schaeffer, right, on May 26, 2020, at the Paul Derda Recreation Center. On May 26, Broomfield began a phased reopening of services, including small group sessions at the Derda Center.. (Cliff Grassmick/ Staff Photographer)
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
On the same day some limited activity began again at Broomfield recreation facilities, City and County Manager Jennifer Hoffman announced Tuesday evening that the city and county will reopen playgrounds June 9, and summer camps are expected to reopen June 29.

Recommended guidelines are still being worked out, spokeswoman Carolyn Romero said, including, hopefully, some guidance from the state. Steps such as maintaining physical distance and asking that people wipe down shared equipment can be expected.

Romero also confirmed Tuesday that Broomfield will bring back more than 215 furloughed employees as the city and county reopens, and it has eliminated 18 positions.

In early April, Broomfield announced a two-month furlough of 235 employees to help recover money lost because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Furloughs, which impacted full-time, part-time and temporary employees, began April 22.

As of Tuesday, Broomfield has reported 224 positive cases of COVID-19; 33 hospitalizations; 26 deaths and 2,199 tests administered, according to the city’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Public Health Director Jason Vahling at Tuesday’s electronic City Council meeting said Broomfield has seen 14-day decline in case counts of the virus, which is more contagious and fatal than the flu.

Broomfield also has increased local testing capacity and has the ability to meet or exceed the recommended 105 tests per day for a city its size, he said.

“All trends are heading in a positive direction,” Vahling said, “but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

The peak number of cases came on April 24, according to city data, which was the same day Broomfield opted to extend the local stay-at-home order to May 8 rather than move to the new statewide safer-at-home precautions.

New data from the Colorado School of Public Health shows the state will have to maintain a certain level of social distancing to make sure the state doesn’t have another surge later this summer or in the fall months, Vahling said.

Communities are not out of the woods until certain “game changers” occur, he said. Those game changers include widespread testing capacity to quickly detect and isolate those infected and the ability to quarantine people with whom they were in contact.

“This would help us to move away from strong, physical distancing measures that we had to put in place because we don’t know who those individuals are,” Vahling said.

Other game changers include understanding immunity, antiviral medications and a vaccine, which in the best case is still a year out, he said.

The main preventative measures to stop the spread are people keeping 6 feet apart, wearing face masks and gloves, sterilizing surfaces and washing hands regularly.

“If we can keep these in mind, we can achieve a lot,” Vahling said.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
