Broomfield Council approves six-month extension of oil and gas moratorium

Broomfield City Council on Tuesday approved a six-month extension of the moratorium on processing or approving oil and gas applications, which pushes the new expiration date to Dec. 4.

The moratorium was originally approved on May 28and Dec. 3 was extended to June 4. In passing the measure on Tuesday, Council said it would allow Broomfield time to develop and adopt revisions to oil and gas regulations as allowed by Senate Bill 181. The measure, approved by state lawmakers in April 2019, grants local governments more authority to regulate surface and nuisance impacts of oil and gas operations to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and to protect wildlife and environmental resources..

Staff is still evaluating a state study on health impacts from oil and gas operations released in October to determine if additional regulations are needed, according to the city.

“We are working hard in Broomfield at both the state and local levels,” Ward 3 Councilwoman Jean Lim said. “We appreciate everyone’s efforts and need this moratorium to finish our work.”

On May 12, Council approved 2,000-foot setbacks for future oil and gas facilities — quadrupling the state’s 500-foot setback.

The ordinance, which took effect May 24 , states no oil and gas operation containing a well can be closer than 2,000 feet from the nearest lot line for athletic fields, amphitheaters, auditoriums, child care and correctional facilities, dwelling units, event centers, hospitals, life care institutions, nursing homes and facilities, recreational facilities, schools or undeveloped residential lots.

Prior to the measure’s unanimous passage on May 12, Broomfield did not have setback requirements outside of the state’s 500-foot requirement.

American Petroleum Institute Colorado Executive Director Lynn Granger on May 12 called Council’s decision to impose 2,000-foot setbacks “unprecedented, arbitrary, and intended solely to eliminate” future natural gas and oil development within the city and county.

“Council’s vote disregards data, scientific or otherwise, and fails to account for the proven history of the protective nature of existing statewide setbacks,” Granger said in a statement released after the May 12 vote.