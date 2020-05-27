GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Louisville’s Avista Adventist Hospital receives top safety rating in new rankings

A sign thanking hospital staff sits in the grass in front of the Avista Adventist Hospital on Friday in Louisville. The state of Colorado is on a “stay at home” order from Gov. Jared Polis due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The hospital is accepting donations of personal protective equipment. (Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
Avista Adventist Hospital recently received high marks in safety ranking from an independent health care watchdog organization

The Centura Health hospital in Louisville’s hospital was given an “A” rating in the  2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The grades are assigned to more than 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually, according to the rankings.

Up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data are evaluated to assign grades, according to the Safety Grades website.

“The Safety Grade assigns an A through F grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients in their care,” according to a statement from Centura Health.

The safety rankings are produced by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, according to a statement.

