GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: A Memorial Stone for Los Seis was…

NewsCU News

Photos: A Memorial Stone for Los Seis was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium

  • Michelle Steinwand, a family member of one of the victims, puts a rose on the memorial stone. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

  • A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

  • Jeff Rump, left, Jeff Medanich,, and Kiernan Haffey, all Chautauqua staff, put the stone in a hole next to the auditorium. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

  • Antonio Lopez, a nephew of one of the victims, puts a rose on the memorial stone. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

  • The stone was lowered into place with a crane. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

  • Susan Romero, a family member of one of the victims, puts a rose on the memorial stone. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

  • Jeff Medanich moves the stone into place. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...