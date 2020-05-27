Photos: A Memorial Stone for Los Seis was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium

Jeff Rump, left, Jeff Medanich,, and Kiernan Haffey, all Chautauqua staff, put the stone in a hole next to the auditorium. A new stone memorial was placed at Chautauqua Auditorium to honor “Los Seis,” six latino activists that were killed in a car bombing on May 27, 1974, at 28th Street and Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.