Superior trustees approve allowing restaurants to expand outdoor operations

Superior trustees on Tuesday approved an ordinance that will allow restaurants to use outdoor spaces to expand their seating capacity while maintaining physical distance between patrons.

The approval came a day after Gov. Jared Polis announced Colorado restaurants on Wednesday could reopen for dine-in service with restrictions on the number of customers they can seat.

The Superior ordinance will allow restaurants, owners and management companies to begin the process and receive necessary approval for expanded outdoor dining. In Superior, where a number of restaurants are located in commercial centers, that likely will mean expanding into parking lots. Use of parking will require center management approval.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Lacis said, “Unfortunately, we don’t have restaurants with frontage along streets. All of them are all in business-type complexes that are surrounded by private parking lots.”

Town Attorney Daniel Harvey said the ordinance states if restaurants serve alcoholic beverages, they must apply for temporary modifications of liquor licenses with the town and state.

The town clerk will be able to administratively approve the town’s applications, which will be a faster process than typical approval by trustees. The Board of Trustees only meets twice a month, which would delay the process for businesses.

Trustee Kevin Ryan said the change is positive, but added he wants to help restaurants right away and he is worried how long it will take the state to approve the requests.

Mayor Clint Folsom said, “I think the best thing we can do is be in touch with these restaurants and be in direct contact with them to see what they need. I think the good news is our alcohol-serving restaurants all already have outdoor seating. We just don’t know to what extent, if they need more.”

The ordinance will allow the changes through Oct. 31, at which time the town could evaluate a potential expansion.

Kristina Pritchett

