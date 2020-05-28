Suspect in Longmont meth lab arrest told police he was making ‘healthy meth substance’

A Longmont man who was arrested Tuesday in connection to a meth lab found inside a garage told police he was creating a “healthy meth substance,” according to his arrest affidavit.

Craig William Rogers, 49, was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing of a controlled substance, according to Colorado court records. Rogers was released from custody Wednesday on a $15,000 bond , according to online court records.

Longmont police were led to the lab inside a detached garage in the 1500 block of Emery Street after they received a tip Tuesday morning that included several pictures of the scene, according to the affidavit. Police have asked that the tipster’s name not be released for their protection.

After receiving the information, police began surveying the home. After Rogers left in a black pickup truck, authorities were able to initiate a traffic stop and pull him over around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Nelson Road and Barberry Drive.

When questioned by police, Rogers freely admitted that he had meth inside a pipe in the center console of the truck, according to the affidavit. He also told police, according to the affidavit, that he was making a “healthy meth substance” at his home, because there were acai berries in it. This corroborated the images of the lab that were sent to police, the affidavit said. Officers then arrested him.

Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said investigators found a “berry-like substance” inside the lab. Satur said Wednesday there is no possible way to make meth healthy.

“No amount of meth is safe, whether it has a berry in it or not,” Satur said. “It’s a highly addictive, life-destroying drug.”

After Rogers’ arrest, Longmont police executed a search warrant Tuesday at the lab. They were assisted in their investigation by the Boulder County Hazmat Authority, which includes personnel from the Boulder Fire Department, Longmont Fire Department, Mountain View Fire Protection District, Lafayette Fire Department, Louisville Fire Protection District and the Boulder Rural Fire Protection District. Police remained at the site overnight to secure the scene. On Wednesday, authorities continued on-site investigation, blocking portions of 15th Avenue and Emery Street with numerous police, fire and crime investigation vehicles during that part of the investigation.

Police said Rogers had the tools inside the lab to make up to an ounce of meth a day, though authorities are not sure how often Rogers used the lab, Satur said. While no meth was found inside the garage, police did find the equipment necessary to create it and believe they have determined the methods Rogers used to make meth, Satur said.

Police will continue the investigation, and Satur said it was not yet known whether there would be anymore arrests related to the incident. Satur added that police will also test the duplex where Rogers was living, for safety purposes, to assure that there is no meth contamination for the other residents. Residents in two duplex units were asked to evacuate. Satur was not sure how many people lived in the duplex. He said the other residents cooperated with police and that police believe they had nothing to do with the meth lab.

Satur commended residents for their cooperation. “I know this was a big disruption to their day and neighborhood and we appreciate everyone’s patience, kindness and understanding,” he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Satur said investigators were wrapping up at the scene.

Rogers is scheduled for a formal filing of charges Friday in Boulder District Court.