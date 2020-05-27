Woman rescued Monday after falling from rock pile while hiking in Boulder

A woman was rescued Monday after she fell from a rock pile while hiking in the 6000 block of Olde Stage Road, between Lazy Acres and U.S. 36 in Boulder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office began looking for the woman at 10 p.m. Monday after she was reported four hours overdue, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue crews were able to locate the woman at 11:21 p.m. after hearing her cries for help, according to the release. She had fallen from a rock pile and had sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall and exposure to the elements. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was treated.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, personnel from Rocky Mountain Rescue group, Left Hand Fire Department and Boulder Emergency Services helped to locate the missing woman.