Erie cancels July 3 fireworks display because of coronavirus concerns

Erie on Thursday announced it is canceling its annual July 3 fireworks display.

In an email, the town stated, “In the interest of the health and safety of our community, the town has made the difficult decision to cancel our annual (Third) of July fireworks. As you may be aware, most Front Range communities, including Lafayette, Louisville and Boulder, have already cancelled their fireworks displays. Other considerations for the cancellation include the impact on the police department’s ability to enforce what might have been the only show in the area, the significant amount of preparation work necessary to a new site (along the cemetery), and recognizing the cost savings amidst COVID-19 budget impacts.”

The Erie Parks and Recreation Department is working on a July 4 “porch party kit” for home celebrations, according to the email. Kits will include activities, crafts and decorations, according to the town. For more information and to reserve a porch party kit starting Monday, visit erieco.gov.