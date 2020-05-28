High of 76 with a chance of afternoon storms today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 70s today with a chance of afternoon showers again today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 and an overnight low of 52, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 59, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 and an overnight low of 58, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 58, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
