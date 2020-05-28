GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Blake’s Taphouse Open For Business in Broomfield

  • Server Cambell Bynum, left, hands a to-go order of food to Paul Brynteson at Blake’s Taphouse on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Broomfield. The taphouse re-opened on Wednesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since early March.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Julian Moody, left, and his girlfriend Terian Sherman enjoy their food while dining in at Blake’s Taphouse on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Broomfield. The taphouse re-opened on Wednesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since early March.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Server Andie Layne carries two draft beers to a table at Blake’s Taphouse on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Broomfield. The taphouse re-opened on Wednesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since early March.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • People dine at “social distanced” tables in the parking lot of Blake’s Taphouse on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Broomfield. The taphouse re-opened on Wednesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since early March.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Cambell Bynum waits to check in customers at Blake’s Taphouse on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Broomfield. The taphouse re-opened on Wednesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since early March.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

  • Bartender Cassandra Nelson pours a beer for a customer at Blake’s Taphouse on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Broomfield. The taphouse re-opened on Wednesday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since early March.(Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)

jpapasso@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Jeremy Papasso | Photographer

Jeremy Papasso is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
