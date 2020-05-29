Temporary job cuts hit Bartaco in Boulder

BOULDER — The Colorado Department of Labor released a series of new layoff and furlough notices Thursday. Among them were the Bartaco restaurant in Boulder.

Bartaco, a taqueria at 1048 Pearl St., temporarily laid off 53 employees in March, according to a WARN notice dated April 1 and received by the state Wednesday.

WARN notices are generally required when a company with more than 100 employees has a mass layoff or closes.

It’s unclear whether any or all of these workers have been recalled. Bartaco’s corporate office did not respond to requests for comment. The restaurant is currently open and offering limited patio seating and take-out options.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC