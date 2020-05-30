GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County’s coronavirus deaths…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County’s coronavirus deaths remain steady, 12 new cases reported

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County coronavirus-related deaths held steady at 61 for a third day in a row Friday, with the number of cases rising by 12.

There have been 952 Boulder County residents who have tested positive or who are considered probable cases. Of those, 399 have recovered and 161 have been hospitalized. There are a 181 disease investigation in progress, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Chana Goussetis, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said that while no new deaths in three days “is always good to see,” she said she wouldn’t yet call the plateau “significant.”

Statewide there have been 25,613 positive or probable coronavirus cases, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Of those, 4,307 have led to hospitalizations. There have been 1,436 deaths among those cases and 1,181 deaths attributed to coronavirus. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million residents, there have been 173,300 people tested.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Preventative Pet Care

    Your pet deserves to live a happy, healthy life. The best way to ensure this is with regularly scheduled, preventative...
  2. Active Adult Communities Real Estate

    Fred Smith puts the “real” in real estate. Real knowledge, real experience, and the really good feeling of confidence you...
  3. New York-Style Bagels And Gravlax

    Your Butcher, Frank is a classic butcher and delicatessen with the most authentic specialty foods in town. They’ve just added...
  4. Emergency Plumbing Repair

    Don’t wait until you need emergency plumbing repair to call Kerwin Plumbing & Heating. You can count on the expert...
  5. Pet Friendly Apartment In Longmont

    It’s not always easy to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont! Cats and dogs are welcome at Ute Creek Apartments...