Climber airlifted to hospital after fall in Boulder Canyon

A climber was airlifted to a Denver hospital after falling Thursday in Boulder Canyon.

Dispatchers received a report of a man falling 25 to 30 feet from Boulder Falls in the 32,000 block of Boulder Canyon Drive at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a release.

Rescuers found the man unconscious, and they used a technical litter evacuation to get him to the roadway. From there, he was flown to a Denver-area hospital with serious injuries.

The rescue took about two hours and required a closure of Boulder Canyon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Emergency Services, Nederland Police Department, U.S. Forest Service, Nederland Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response, Colorado Department of Transportation and North Colorado Med Evac all responded to the call.