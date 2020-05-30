Colorado governor extends eviction, foreclosure protections for 15 days

Gov. Jared Polis extended housing protections Friday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Colorado, his office announced in a release.

He extended by 15 days an order limiting evictions, foreclosures, public utility disconnections and expediting unemployment insurance claim processing, the release said.

Polis also renewed two other executive orders.

One instructs the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to provide additional cash to nursing homes and other group care facilities responsible for populations at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

That order “ensures that Coloradans have access to a safe environment and adequate health care facilities that facilities serving the elderly and disabled have the resources necessary to protect their residents from COVID-19,” the release said.

The final order extends the suspension of some requirements for proposed ballot initiatives during the pandemic, authorizing signatures for ballot issues to be collected by mail or emailed, the release said. It also suspends personal appearance requirements before notaries public, eases the path for marriage licenses and expands telehealth services.