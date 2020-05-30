GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Girl rescued Thursday from Boulder’s…

NewsBoulder Area news

Girl rescued Thursday from Boulder’s Royal Arch Trail after experiencing medical problem

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

 

An ambulance is pictured near Royal Arch Trail, where a girl was recused Thursday for a medical issue. (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A 14-year-old girl from Denver was rescued Thursday afternoon after she experienced an unknown medical problem while hiking on the Royal Arch Trail in Boulder’s Chautauqua Park.

The Boulder County Communications Center received a call around 1:30 p.m. about a girl experiencing a medical issue while hiking the trail, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services, as well as Boulder Open Space Rangers, American Medical Response, Boulder Fire Department, and Rocky Mountain Rescue responded to help her, the release said.

After locating the girl, both RMR and City of Boulder Open Space Rangers provided her with initial medical care. RMR used a litter to carry her down the trail to the Blue Bell Shelter. AMR transported the girl to a hospital, according to the release.

Kelsey Hammon

