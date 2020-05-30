Location of Longmont’s 2020 fireworks show uncertain, sponsor says

Longmont’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show has not been canceled, but it probably won’t be at its traditional Boulder County Fairgrounds site, and the event’s 2020 sponsor, the Skyline Kiwanis Club, is still looking for other possible Longmont-area locations.

The service club, which annually has raised funds to cover part of the Longmont show’s total costs, is still working on a plan to have the show somewhere — preferably inside Longmont’s city limits, according to Skyline Kiwanis member Scott Nix.

Nix said in that if the show were canceled, it would be only the second time in the history of the club’s funding support for the event that it would not happen. The show was canceled in 2012 due to high fire danger.

“The sentiment in the Kiwanis Club was that we really wanted the show to go on,” Nix said in an interview. “We think it’s a good morale booster.”

Skyline Kiwanis has already paid a deposit to the fireworks display contractor for half that company’s $32,000 charge for providing and setting off the fireworks, Nix said Friday.

But he said the service club has been unable to get a firm commitment from Boulder County for Fourth of July use of the area north of Boston Avenue for launching the commercial pyrotechnics devices.

Nix said Skyline Kiwanis thought it had an understanding with the county, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic and the state and county health orders that have emerged since mid-March to reduce the risk of people spreading the disease.

“We’re still looking” for a site, Nix said. “We haven’t gotten any commitments from anybody,” but “we’re exploring all our options.”

He declined to say where those optional locations are.

In years past, the city has sponsored the event, with Skyline Kiwanis raising money to cover much of its total costs. The Skyline funding “helped to make the show better with donations for a longer show,” Assistant City Manager Sandi Seader said Friday.

While Kiwanis was to be the sole sponsor of the 2020 fireworks show, the city has been working with the service club to see that the show goes on, if at all possible, Seader said in an email.

“We are still working through this,” she said. But she emphasized that “at this point, the event is not cancelled.”

In 2018, “when we had budget constraints, we cut the contract for the fireworks show from the budget” but kept the amounts the city spends on police and fire public safety assistance for the event, Seader said.

“So last year, the Kiwanis tried to raise all of the funds for the contract, but since it was the first year they were trying it, the Council kicked in some contingency early on so that the City could sign the contract with the fireworks contractor,” since there was a need to have those funds committed prior to signing the contract.

“This allowed us to guarantee the July 4 date in 2019 while the Kiwanis were still raising funds,” Seader said.

Seader said that last year, Kiwanis and other private donors contributed $27,000 to the 2019 show’s $32,000 total cost, with the Council covering $5,000 from its budget contingency account.

She said, “This year, the Kiwanis took over the entire sponsorship of the event, and they are the ones who signed the contract with the fireworks contractor. The City would still support the event with public safety support and advertising.”

Seader said that now that this year’s event is to be sponsored by Skyline Kiwanis, it is “not a financial concern” for the city, but the service club “can’t hold the event without the city’s public safety support.”

“We have shared our concerns around group gatherings” during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seader said, and Skyline Kiwanis has been “working in partnership with us to research all possibilities before a decision will be made” about whether or where it will be held this year.

“We would all like to hold the event, but the safety of the community is paramount,” Seader said Friday.

She said the city is concerned that it cannot encourage appropriate social distancing among fireworks watchers who have gathered at or near the Boulder County Fairgrounds at 9595 Nelson Road in years past.

Fairgrounds Manager Joe LaFollette said in a Friday email that Longmont now owns the Fairgrounds Lake area, and fireworks have been set off in the small parking lot on the lakeside directly north of the fairgrounds.

LaFollette said the agreement Boulder County has had in the past, “has always been with the city, not Kiwanis.”

Seader said, “We have not discouraged the show in Longmont as a generality, but want to think about how we could provide a safe atmosphere. We have not prohibited the show, although would love to hear some guidance from the state on this, but we do need to make sure that we can do it safely.”

Longmont spokesman Rigo Leal said in an email earlier this week that the city has been communicating with Boulder County Public Health, which has told the city to limit outdoor activities that would attract large numbers of people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked Friday whether Boulder County Public Health would permit such a Fourth of July event inside county boundaries during the coronavirus pandemic, health department spokesperson Chana Goussetis said in an email: “Naturally, we have no way of knowing what the situation will be in July.”

However, the county health department is strongly encouraging organizers of such events to choose activities conducive to safe public gatherings, she said.

“The more people gather, the more likely the virus will spread and reach our most vulnerable populations, who may, in turn, require hospital care that overwhelms our health care system,” Goussetis said. “Gatherings can also significantly negatively impact our economy when many employees become ill simultaneously and cannot report to work.

“In a situation such as fireworks, we may encourage organizers to work with their local municipality to provide messaging and/or adjust public spaces so that social distancing, face covering, and hygiene requirements are followed at any location where residents may gather in public.”

As for the Fourth of July concert that usually occurs at Longmont’s Thompson Park, 420 Bross St., Kay Lloyd, the Longmont Symphony Orchestra’s executive director, said that word has yet to come down from the city. Lloyd said she has been told that news about the event should come Monday.

Seader said city officials are “waiting to see if there is any other guidance from the governor” on Monday about events such as the Thompson Park event as well as this year’s annual Longmont’s Rhythm on the River music and arts festival that tentatively has been scheduled for July 10 and 11 at Roger’s Grove, 220 Hover St. Then, she said, the city “will make decisions and announcements.”